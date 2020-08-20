Transcript for Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

We have breaking news former White House advisor Steve Bannon was arrested this morning on charges he. Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is following this would force in care what do we know right now. Plus a very damming accusation by the southern district prosecutors there. They would case was made by the US postal inspection service and basically what they say is that this was a nonprofit organization. Designed to raise money. To support the building of the border wall they raised over 25 million dollars. And the accusation is that. All the money was supposed to go to building the wall. That's what they told donors and according to this indictment some of the money was funneled to people working with the nonprofit. They claimed advantage himself Steve bad and a former White House advisor. Actually got money for personal expenses that was is not supposed to happen according to federal prosecutors so this is a case of outright fraud that's what the government is alleged wrong here tell us forests in Washington thanks can't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.