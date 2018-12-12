Transcript for Stolen gun, dozens of rounds of ammunition found in arsenal at park

Sitting at a police arrested this man 37 year old Ruben Torres at Portland park last night. Officers were called there after girl's softball coach said he threatened them. He became. Aggressive towards them. Call them snitch is. And that he was going to give his gun police say Perez broken in this storage room used by the league and was living in it. After officers took him into custody they found these fest packed with loaded magazines and that's not all there was any stolen. Firearm. As well as naproxen 550 to 650. Additional rounds of ammunition. Police believed Torres stole the gun in his cache of ammunition. We're told he's an ex felon with a long criminal history. The aryan salty arrests but didn't want to show her face so just three girls to girls during a little in their by themselves. Just to collect equipment. Bob so yeah I would be horrified and officers are crediting the coaches for acting quickly and getting the girl's to safety as they called police. They say this could've become a tragedy in an instant. We could add an active shooter scenario. On a softball field. There's a lot of different things you could've done without much ammo and and with the equipment he had. Torres was booked into the George county jail on numerous weapons charges. Reporting Santana Greg Lee ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.