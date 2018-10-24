Stolen, microchipped dog reunited with San Diego owner nearly 3 years later

With the aid of a private investigator and a lawyer, the dog owner was able to track down her dog and bring him home.
0:48 | 10/24/18

Transcript for Stolen, microchipped dog reunited with San Diego owner nearly 3 years later

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

