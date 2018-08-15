Transcript for Stoneman Douglas' 1st day back is 'bittersweet,' superintendent says

I think it's you know it's a bittersweet day here for everyone. I think everyone's. Glad to get back and be reunited. Eagle family here it's six months. Mom away from the tragedy which feels like it happened just yesterday. I'm so they a lot of motions going. You know it's still a challenging time for many of the students and faculty. So we can we continue to provide an enormous amount of I'm support and services here. Everything from. Counselors. And social worker's behavior therapists. We batted more than a couple dozen. I'm to this school as well as the schools went and Stillman Douglas zone. Those that have middle schools and elementary schools as well. We've doubled the number. I'm security staff here at the school that's a permanent. They that we batted here we've made a number. Great sort of summer we upgraded. The on camera systems here we've added additional. Cameras to surveillance cameras that. Installment Douglas. We have. Put in new intercom systems. I upgraded that as well no matter what you do no matter what security measures that you put in place. The biggest thing you can do is to make sure. That. We have this a bland. Around how we can force protocols that the school maegashira when the gates are open that there man. Gates are locked at all times when school's in session at their opened it needs to be somebody at the gate. Make sure that everybody's wearing IDs and badges and are wary identify. All these they desire. These that we need to make sure that are being done diligently are called red drills. Activist MI drills. We'll be doing those were off that at least once a month cross every school in Broward County. As Thelma Douglas just give and the tragedy that occurred here. We will give our families and students at least that day notice. Of when we're actually gonna do those derailed. And of course we have. I'm staff on hand to be able to deal with the students we've set up to wellness centers here. Those wellness centers are our staff by clinicians. And others supports. Four stood as we've also created a space for. I'm kids ago. Be able to get some. Time away if they actually needed. We've assigned. A what I what I call 8888 victims advocate. We've been Stein staff and families as well we continued you'd and we we've even brought back therapy dogs that this what you were. I'm something that the students we're very much in favor of this that they'd like to have again so we'll have we had those in place at the school also.

