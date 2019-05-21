Transcript for 'Stop the Ban' rally

I'm Mary Alice parks on Capitol Hill were standing behind a row of cameras but at the deaths but of the Supreme Court. Where hundreds of activists progressives and women's rights organizations have had today Chiu speak out. Against a so called to ban on abortion that'd been passed in the southern states. This is one of many protest taking place across the country today that organizers say there's as many as eighty. And other courthouses around the country. There's been steady stream of Democrat at congress have come to the podium to speak since he's acting and men and women I was sank. But mostly steam. Congress and there's also been a number of those members of congress who are running for president. Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota she was of the podium just a little bidding down and I caught up with Indiana mayor keep quiz as. Also is here today and he talked about what it's been like to be a pro choice Democrat in Indiana. Take a listen. An arrest to be a woman to know why it matters that's women be able to have this choice going. Part of your pitches that you can work across the aisle is airplay is sending need to work across the aisle on this issue. Absolutely and there are a lot of pro choice Republicans. And even people who maybe who view themselves more conservative. Who are pretty shocked by for example the law passed in Alabama that has it to where if a woman is raped and six abortion here. Her doctor could be in prison for longer than her rapists reasonable Republicans are as shocked by some of these extremist actions. As Democrats who've been concerned about protection choice all along. And it's one more opportunity to build on the American majority that we had to. For progressive causes ranging from women's reproductive rights to raising wages in this country. And Emma the Democrats who spoke today had talked about their plans to introduce new legislation to codify at the federal level. Access to abortion cans and Mary Alice parks for ABC news live.

