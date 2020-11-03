-
Now Playing: World Health Organization declares coronavirus a pandemic
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus numbers grow
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with banking CEOs in White House
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases grow to over 1,000 in US
-
Now Playing: Quarantined women: 'There is not a lot of panic, it's pretty calm'
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old left behind by class on field trip
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison
-
Now Playing: How coronavirus is affecting St. Patrick's Day celebrations
-
Now Playing: Family scrutinized for defying quarantine fires back
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden wins big in 4 more states
-
Now Playing: Secretary of Health and Human Services details approach for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus tests in the US, how it works and where to get one
-
Now Playing: New York sets containment zone, deploys National Guard
-
Now Playing: Jameela Jamil says she is a 'feminist in progress'
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: New nursing home restrictions announced
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden riding high going into primaries in 6 states
-
Now Playing: Passengers begin to disembark cruise ship off coast of California