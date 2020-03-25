Transcript for Here are a few of the stories we’re watching

But in the meantime, we turn to ABC's Rachel Scott who's in Washington with the latest headlines for us. Good afternoon, Rachel. Let's get to a few stories that we're watching here. Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus. Royal officials say the prince of Wales had been displaying mild symptoms and now is self-isolating in Scotland. They say his wife does not have the illness. And back here at home, one of the nation's top commercial labs is now ramping up covid-19 testing. Quest diagnostics announcing it's now able to run 25,000 tests a day at three labs across the country with plans for nearly a dozen labs by the end of the week. And now to the warning from the department of justice, telling prosecutors to consider terrorism charges against those who threaten others with the spread of the coronavirus. Also announcing a crackdown on hoarding and price gouging. And finally, the new look for the nation's grocery stores. Word from Walmart and publix, they'll be setting up see-through barriers between cashiers and customers. To be installed over the next couple of weeks. Amy, really trying to take that next step to keep everyone safe. Very good news, indeed. Rachel, thanks for being with us.

