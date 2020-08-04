Now Playing: 60M in the path of large hail, winds and possible tornadoes

Now Playing: Family sues Walmart after worker dies of coronavirus

Now Playing: Minorities disproportionately affected by coronavirus

Now Playing: Thousands of Michigan health care workers are sick

Now Playing: Wisconsin voters head to the polls

Now Playing: US sees deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak

Now Playing: Availability and accuracy of new 'rapid tests' for coronavirus

Now Playing: 'GMA' remembers studio camera operator Tony Greer who died of coronavirus

Now Playing: White House coronavirus expert gives updates on US response

Now Playing: When the White House was first warned of coronavirus

Now Playing: Struggle inside hospitals as outbreak shows signs of slowing

Now Playing: As a doctor, this mom fears she could give coronavirus to her family

Now Playing: Police arrest father at park over alleged coronavirus social distancing concerns

Now Playing: Communities of color see alarming rates of COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: Washington secretary of state discusses elections by mail

Now Playing: Wisconsin governor lost bid to postpone primary election

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 7, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Pollution down as cities stay locked down