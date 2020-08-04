Storm system brings hail to Chicago, Michigan

More
Thunderstorms are expected from Kentucky to the Gulf Coast Wednesday.
0:30 | 04/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Storm system brings hail to Chicago, Michigan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Thunderstorms are expected from Kentucky to the Gulf Coast Wednesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70040686","title":"Storm system brings hail to Chicago, Michigan","url":"/US/video/storm-system-brings-hail-chicago-michigan-70040686"}