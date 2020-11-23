Transcript for New storm system to develop in Central US

All right time now for look at your money morning whether. The radar shows rain and mountain snow in the Pacific northwest and clouds and rain struck from New Mexico into the midwest. If you're traveling tomorrow expect rain across the middle of the country snow around the Great Lakes and clear skies just about everywhere else. An early check on the Thanksgiving forecast shows morning rain and mild temperatures along the East Coast. Rain showers along the Gulf Coast and snow showers. In the northwest and the Rockies would be sure to check back with us we'll keep you updated all week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.