Transcript for Storms causing accidents, delays across US

Time now for a look at your weather for this Wednesday morning. A slow moving storm system is bringing more heavy rain to parts of Southern California. And the southwest there's a threat of mudslides and flash flood that. Flooding and in the mountains up to a flood of snow looking at today's high temperatures Los Angeles will reach 68 degrees Phoenix 71. Denver and Kansas City will be almost as warm. Hitting 67 Minneapolis tops out at fifty. Warmer than Detroit's 48 the high in Dallas will be 8279. In New Orleans mid fifties for most of the northeast.

