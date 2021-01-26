Storms move across US bringing tornadoes, snow

There are 31 states on alert this morning for variety of dangerous weather.
Storms move across US bringing tornadoes, snow
Turning back to our top story a major winter storm hitting millions. Let's take a look at your Tuesday forecast. That storm is moving from the midwest to the northeast the heaviest snow later today is expected in northern New York State. And New England which could see six inches farther south I seem will be a problem this morning making driving dangerous from Northern Virginia to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Checking today's high temperatures 45 later in DC 33 Chicago and six season the deep south. After that reported tornados and Alabama overnight 53 in Phoenix. 36 in Albuquerque.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

