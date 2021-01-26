Transcript for Storms move across US bringing tornadoes, snow

Turning back to our top story a major winter storm hitting millions. Let's take a look at your Tuesday forecast. That storm is moving from the midwest to the northeast the heaviest snow later today is expected in northern New York State. And New England which could see six inches farther south I seem will be a problem this morning making driving dangerous from Northern Virginia to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Checking today's high temperatures 45 later in DC 33 Chicago and six season the deep south. After that reported tornados and Alabama overnight 53 in Phoenix. 36 in Albuquerque.

