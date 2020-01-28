Transcript for Storms system bringing snow and ice to East Coast

I'm now for a look at your weather for this Tuesday morning. A fast moving storm is dumping snow slush and ice in the southern plains making for a messy morning commute. Up to eight inches of snow are possible in Dodge City, Kansas. Looking at today's high temperatures only 31 in Kansas City 23 Minneapolis 34 Chicago and Detroit. Portland and Seattle reached 51 high today in LA 75 warmer than Phoenix but not as warm as Miami 79 the northeast will be in the low forties. A map as an Atlanta. On the mid fifties.

