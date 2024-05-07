Stormy Daniels takes witness stand in Trump criminal trial

The former porn star shared salacious details of her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with former President Donald Trump. ABC News contributor Kim Wehle discusses Daniels' testimony.

May 7, 2024

