Strained relations between Pres. Biden and Israeli Prime Minister

Our panel reacts to a U.S. State Dept. report providing a critical examination of Israel’s military strategy, later they weigh in on Donald Trump’s ongoing trial.

May 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live