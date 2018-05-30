Stranded ducklings reunited with their mother

Good Samaritan Shara Fenell climbed into a storm drain in Memphis to help reunite some stranded ducklings with their mother.
1:05 | 05/30/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Stranded ducklings reunited with their mother

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

