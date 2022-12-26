Strategist on tips and tricks for sticking to your New Year’s resolutions

Elizabeth Koraca, career strategist and host of “The Speaking Up Podcast,” joins ABC News Live with advice on how to upgrade your life in 2023.

December 26, 2022

