Transcript for Strong jobs numbers show president’s plan working: White House economic adviser

The latest on the economy now the US added 940 free thousand jobs in the month of July above what analysts were expecting. The unemployment rate also dropped to five point 4% joining me now with more is Heather Boucher member of the white house council on of the economic advisors. Heather appreciate you being with us let's get right to it this is a strong report no doubt but most of this came. Before the recent surge in Kobe case is due to the delta variant so what is the state of the economy right now. And how do things look for the next few months. Well these are great questions care I mean what it can tell you is from today's report. This economy is on track and what it shows is it the president's plan is working. You know when he came into office he focused on the American rescue plan to make sure that we wrapped our hands around this pandemic. Dealt with getting the vaccines out so that folks to get back to work and making sure that communities. All across the country have the support they needed while we were addressing the pandemic. So what we see is it we've created four million jobs and this year which is a significant number. We've also created an average over the past a couple of months about over 830000. Jobs per month. Can compare that to the few months before the president took office win we didn't have this kind of robust policy agenda. We were only creating then about 60000 jobs per month on average so this is really a significant accomplishment and shows. That the investment in the United States and making sure that we are raping our hands on this pandemic and getting people back to work is is working. Well we. Can't ignore that the jobless claims have been steady at that past few weeks and art are still about twice as high as they were before the pandemic so. How long do you think it's going to take. To get the economy back to the pre pandemic levels and are some of those jobs just gone for good. Well since here's a thing. Wow day should the number of people applying for unemployment benefits certainly you know covering apple below 400000 that is half of what it was. When the president took office at that is a significant change. In the number of folks that are needing that assistance. You know what we see is bid this has been this strong steady recovery we have known that recovering from an historic pandemic. Would be tricky there'd be ups and downs and be hiccups along the way we've certainly seen a few of those but. What we see in today's report is this strong steady. Gain in jobs a month after month and this means that in one unemployment is coming down people are getting back into the labor force and they are getting. Back to work this report also shows that wages are rising and the Labor Department says it there could be upward pressure on wages going forward so. How much you factoring inflation in to your outlook right now and could higher inflation last longer if wages do continue to rise. Well the summon the good news in this report alongside the fall in the unemployment rate in the number of new jobs created is that workers are seeing wage gains. This is a good thing it's a good thing for American families for American workers. They're able to better support all the things that make their life for the living and being able to put them they'll recover the head and food on the table in all bat. So we had been hopeful that we would see the labor market recovered. Rising wages is certainly one indication of that but again we are not seen signs. That inflation is spiraling out of control we are seeing signs that the inflation that we are seeing is temporary is a result of Rich Hill recovering from this historic pandemic we've seen a number of supply chain challenges across our economy. And that these kinds of pickups are really where the root of the inflation problem has. Heather front while I have you president Biden as you know today touted the bipartisan infrastructure bill that appears to be. On the brink of passing the senate what impact do you see that that could have on the economy. Well this deal this is story can deal bits and hopefully the senate will pass and this will be an incredibly important investment in the US economy across our country. We'll be able to bridge build you know roads and bridges were gonna make sure that families have access to broad band we're gonna make sure that there are no lead pipes going into homes. You know there is no amount of lead in the water that is safe. For children's development. These are important to things that are Goodman not only make it easier to transport goods and services and people to get back in court that to work. This is going to make sure that we have that solid foundation upon which to build our economy back better. Heather Bruce. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.