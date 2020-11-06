Transcript for Strong storms move through East Coast

Storms pounded areas south and east of the Great Lakes lightning took down trees 600000. Power outages have been reported. In Southern California dry conditions fueled this brush fire in Bel Air. But no evacuations were ordered checking today's high temperatures mostly seventies in the northeast severe storms are possible today from. Eighties in the southeast today rain and damaging winds are possible and he should Georgia and the Carolinas dry again. On the West Coast.

