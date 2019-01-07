Transcript for Strong winds hit Long Island,causing trees to topple

Straight line winds that is the official word for the National Weather Service to explain what happened here in western Suffolk County yesterday afternoon. This is home back to Long Island which is about 35 miles east of Manhattan where trees have been toppled and power lines are down. Do the height of the storm some 70000 homes and businesses were without power. The power company here PS EG Long Island has brought some 50000 homes and businesses back on line. So they've got about 20000 to go but that could take several days. Large transmission lines are down so homes could be out for quite some time. They're doing their best to try to clean up the damage but trees are down everywhere. The storm swept in from Long Island Sound at around 130 in the afternoon. And moved very quickly from north to south cutting the island in half no it was not a tornado but almost. In come back new York and ABC news life.

