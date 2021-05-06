Student denied diploma for wearing Mexican flag over gown

More
Ever Lopez was denied his diploma after wearing a Mexican flag over his blue gown at Asheboro High School’s graduation ceremony, which violated the dress code, the school said.
0:43 | 06/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Student denied diploma for wearing Mexican flag over gown
You. Yeah. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"Ever Lopez was denied his diploma after wearing a Mexican flag over his blue gown at Asheboro High School’s graduation ceremony, which violated the dress code, the school said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78108828","title":"Student denied diploma for wearing Mexican flag over gown","url":"/US/video/student-denied-diploma-wearing-mexican-flag-gown-78108828"}