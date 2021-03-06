Transcript for Student-organized vaccination clinic attracts hundreds

It really makes you think like you're you're that means your voice and just here. Your actions have a lot of power all you have to do it's just one idea that involved. Something even bigger they may be at high school but it's not stopping these students from taking action dancing in their parents their siblings or cut back on and this wipe out we're talking. If circuits of the Joss Alvarez were juniors this year few high are also members of the school's social justice club responsible for vaccinated hundreds of people in their community. I think the whole purpose of any idea what it ranges back home for all of it so students feel safe here and I feel like with that ethnic and like divers comedian safer thanks to god took place early on know and love. Yet your came from Alvarez who wanted to get his family and friends vaccinated he took I thought the teacher and social justice club buys are stepping Walsh who applied to the state that was the vaccine equity clinic at range view. Not every. Registered room cod are out. You know advertised they got approval on May first 422. People were vaccinated inside the school governor Paulus even. There it was exciting super exciting. The state tells Deborah seven it is encouraging to see young people like those in the Marines you high social justice club get involved. To help bring these effective and lifesaving vaccines to their community. There's a lot of people inspect C Ali people vaccinated and eager to get vaccinated get back that sense of normalcy pay. They're second vaccine drive on May 22 hadn't even better turnout. 486. Received either their first or second dose that day both fits them and Alvarez were among them it's over their families. The fact that I could bring my family along in. I ten ease their worries and get vaccinated with he was just really special.

