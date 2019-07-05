Transcript for At least 8 students injured in Colorado school shooting, authorities say

This is what we know at this point. We know that. Two individuals. Walked into the stem school. Got deep inside the school. And engage students in two separate. Locations. There were a number of students that were shot. An injured. About. Almost immediately as the first gunshots were fired. The school. Notified. The disc Bette center through our communications sinner. That there was and in shooting at the school but two minutes later first deputies arrived and engaged. The suspects. We currently have two suspects in custody. I'm not releasing their names at this point. We're verifying their age we believe we have one adult. Male. And one juvenile. Male. At this point that I'd I'm not gonna release anything else and do we can positively identified. We do you eight. Students that are an area hospitals right now. Several of them are in critical condition. We are working and we believe at this point that we have unified their family members with those students. We have one other student that is not yet been. Unified that we know of at this point with family members. So we are again and not releasing any of their names obviously. We are working on getting all of the children reunified with there. Parents. It's at a local rec center right over here off of Broadway. We know that there are 18100. Its kids they go to that school. And we are frantically trying to identify every one of those and making sure that we can connect them. To their parents that's going to take a little a little bit of time. The crime scene on the interior crime scene. Is going to be managed by the FBI's. Crime scene unit. I do you have members of the ATF. And Department of Homeland Security. Over there as well assisting us. At a number of things we do have a suspect vehicle that is being contained in the parking lot. We're working with the district attorney of the eighteenth judicial district on search warrants on both the suspects' houses and that vehicle at this point. The worst were slowing everything down right now we do know that that we do not have any other suspects we've we have all the people that are involved. Source slowing everything down and we're gonna try to focus on processing that crime scene taking care those who were injured. And investigating this case at this point. In conjunction with my partner standing behind me in the district attorney's office. Where we're going to go charges.

