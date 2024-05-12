Students, staff chase after duck flying around New Jersey high school

A duck ruffled some feathers after it was seen roaming the halls of a New Jersey high school. After several minutes of chasing it, a teacher swooped in, caught the bird and released it outside.

May 12, 2024

