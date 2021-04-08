Stunning sunset in New Hampshire

More
Time-lapse footage captures a vibrant sunset compiled from 1,331 images above the Piscataqua River in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday night.
1:05 | 08/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stunning sunset in New Hampshire
It's. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"Time-lapse footage captures a vibrant sunset compiled from 1,331 images above the Piscataqua River in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday night.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79276568","title":"Stunning sunset in New Hampshire","url":"/US/video/stunning-sunset-hampshire-79276568"}