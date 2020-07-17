Stunning sunset lights up New York City skyline

More
Footage captured by a passenger shows a magnificent sunset in Manhattan.
0:30 | 07/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stunning sunset lights up New York City skyline

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Footage captured by a passenger shows a magnificent sunset in Manhattan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71833721","title":"Stunning sunset lights up New York City skyline","url":"/US/video/stunning-sunset-lights-york-city-skyline-71833721"}