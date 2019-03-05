Transcript for Subway bomb plot terrorist to be released from jail

We're turned out to the sentence handed down to an al-Qaeda trained terrorist who planned to bomb the New York City Subway back in 2009. He could soon walk free after a judge agreed to give him a second chance saying he's earned it. This morning a would be bomber is about to be set free a judge in New York's and does not you bullets on the 210 years in prison. Roughly the same time he's been in jail after his arrest in 2009. This attempted attack on our homeland was real. It was in motion. And it would have been deadly. At the time has plot to attack America was Cole one of the most serious threats that the US says the September 11 attacks. Zazi traveled to Pakistan in 2008 and train with al-Qaeda and weapons and explosives. When he returned to US he and two friends play in the attack. Their mission and rush hour suicide bombing from the New York City Subway on the anniversary of 9/11. Saw the drove across the country and into New York but later backed out after learning the FBI was onto his plan. He was arrested on September 12 pleaded guilty and beef life in prison. But then prosecutor say it's corporation and America's fight against al-Qaeda was quote extraordinary. Revealing key. Movement and recruitment methods justice was definitely served. In this instance a federal judge tolls Ozzy does once unthinkable second chance has come your way in you earned it. Lawyers on both sides is Ozzie is a changed man just. Zazi who I met. A long time ago was ten years ago. The young yell and now. Has changed dramatically and the reality is that the light at the end. And a letter to the judge zazi apologize for his choices. He could walk free in a matter of days but will be on supervised release for the rest of his life. As for the other men involved in the plot there's still in prison.

