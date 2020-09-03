Super worm moon to light the sky tonight

More
The full worm moon, also known as a super worm moon, appears larger and brighter than other full moons.
0:24 | 03/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Super worm moon to light the sky tonight
Oh. Welcome welcome welcome welcome. Welcome. And broke before she. Yeah. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"The full worm moon, also known as a super worm moon, appears larger and brighter than other full moons.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69488296","title":"Super worm moon to light the sky tonight","url":"/US/video/super-worm-moon-light-sky-tonight-69488296"}