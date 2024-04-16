Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce ban on gender-affirming care for minors

The decision overrides two lower federal courts that had upheld an injunction against the law as litigation over its constitutionality continues.

April 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live