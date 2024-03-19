Supreme Court allows strict Texas SB4 immigration law to take effect for now

The ruling handed down by the Supreme Court will allow Texas to enforce the new law while it is litigated in lower courts.

March 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live