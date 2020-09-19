-
Now Playing: Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life, legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-
Now Playing: Raging wildfires ignite new round of evacuations
-
Now Playing: Trump vows to ban TikTok, WeChat
-
Now Playing: Author reflects on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's influence
-
Now Playing: US nears 200,000 deaths from coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Senator Amy Klobuchar reflects on Ginsburg's life, death
-
Now Playing: McConnell vows to fill Supreme Court justice vacancy
-
Now Playing: Lorenzen Wright shoots to fame with basketball talent: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Lorenzen Wright’s loved ones grow suspicious of Sherra Robinson: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Lorenzen Wright vanishes during trip back to hometown: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife pleads guilty to role in his murder: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife charged in his murder: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Investigators learn of alleged murder plot: Part 7
-
Now Playing: 7 years after Lorenzen Wright’s murder, possible weapon found in lake: Part 6
-
Now Playing: No significant leads in Lorenzen Wright’s murder for years: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Lorenzen Wright found dead on desolate road: Part 4