Transcript for Supreme Court justices hand down decisions

I'm Devin Dwyer at the Supreme Court the constitution says you can't be tried twice for the same crime so called double jeopardy protection of the Fifth Amendment. But what if your action violates both state law. And federal law today the Supreme Court upheld in decades old exception to the double jeopardy rule. Allowing both states and the federal government to prosecute you if your action. Violates both plots the case involves an Alabama man Terrance gamble when 2015 was prosecuted. For possessing a firearm is a convicted felon he was. Prosecuted both by the state both by the federal government serving time under both sentences he said that was unconstitutional. Today the Supreme Court said. It's not. Or for the second time in as many years the Supreme Court today engaged in a major religious liberty case. Involving same sex marriage this one wiping away a lower court ruling against two Baker's Christian bakers and Oregon. Who refuse to baking cake for same sex couple the Supreme Court said that case needs to go back to the appellate court for review. We'll see where that ends up there are twenty cases still left to be decided here at the Supreme Court this term. The justices convene again on Thursday. I'm Devin Dwyer you're watching ABC news lie.

