How Supreme Court’s immunity ruling could impact Trump’s criminal cases

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos speaks with legal analyst Kim Wehle about how the Court’s ruling may shape Trump’s appeal in his New York hush money trial and other upcoming cases.

July 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live