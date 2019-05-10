Surveillance video shows man struck by lightning

Alex Coreas was walking his three dogs near the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital in Spring, Texas, when a lightning bolt knocked him off his feet and sent the dogs scurrying.
0:59 | 10/05/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Surveillance video shows man struck by lightning
