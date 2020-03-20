Transcript for Many wonder how they will survive as businesses continue to close

As restaurants bars and other businesses continued to close it leaves many thinking. How they will survive without that next paycheck clay young of Arkansas who owns apartments and small business storefronts. Announced on FaceBook that he won't expect his tenants to pay April's rent. He hopes to use that money to pay their own employees. End to help take care of their families who joining us now via face time. Is president of young investment company clay young first a ball. Thank you for what you've done on behalf of all of the people who you've served by doing this what he did fewer tenants is is the perfect example of how. We hope it's many of us can be selfless at a time like this why was this important for you to do. I don't know I think Didier who there was really a question Owen on what to do it just seemed like. I mean when when when times are tough and people are down you don't kick off you know I mean this is when. Every day people help everyday people and so they've been just seem like it was theater whose the only solution. To the pro. Well it's it was and is a beautiful one indeed and I it's important appoint your properties are a side business your full time financial advisor. So for others out there thinking about doing what you did. Tell us financially how you made this work for you because you obviously have bills to pay as well so how can people. Replicate what you've done. You know I think that what what we seniors and outreach in the community to community banks are really done an amazing job rich now landlords. And asking us how they can help us. And it actually recognize that. We we have to all work together and so it's really been a team effort. Well I know that thumb it had to be a pretty amazing thing when you reached out and soldier tenant's. That you were doing this for them can you give us some samplings of of what their reactions were TM. You know it's been overwhelming I mean did not expect. Doesn't get their reaction I have had to guess it just seemed like here's what anyone what I order anyone would be permitted. There's there's just been gratitude and then and they don't what what what we've asked mean they pay their employees and we've heard from the employ these things. Shouldn't you. It's worked get it it actually has a ripple effect to mean because it by you giving then this break they can then give their employees a break as well. Who are you hoping to inspire with what you done I'm I'm I'm. Guessing that you hope this is contagious. I hope that it's contagious I recognize all landlords kind of place their own individual situation but. Really to whom it into the day with two beautiful kids and a great wife and so. I recognized my main. Shareholders if you color are my kids should be in a mentor them and that and hopefully others will won't they it is forward to you written into the mystic. And we certainly hope so but we want to thank you in the meantime play young for doing your part and we certainly wish you and your family. The best of health and we hope to hear exactly how it goes from here on out thank you. Are you so much space from who we well.

