Susan Collins ‘pretty pessimistic’ about reviving Jan. 6 commission

More
The Maine GOP senator speaks with ABC News’ Linsey Davis on the failed effort for an independent Jan. 6 commission, the latest on infrastructure talk and tackling so-called Havana syndrome.
2:52 | 06/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Susan Collins ‘pretty pessimistic’ about reviving Jan. 6 commission

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:52","description":"The Maine GOP senator speaks with ABC News’ Linsey Davis on the failed effort for an independent Jan. 6 commission, the latest on infrastructure talk and tackling so-called Havana syndrome. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78163444","title":"Susan Collins ‘pretty pessimistic’ about reviving Jan. 6 commission","url":"/US/video/susan-collins-pretty-pessimistic-reviving-jan-commission-78163444"}