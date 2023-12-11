Suspect arrested after alleged antisemitic hate crime in Beverly Hills

Jarris Jay Silagi, 44, allegedly hurled antisemitic remarks and struck the elderly man on his head Saturday morning, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

December 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live