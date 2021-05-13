Transcript for Suspect arrested for attacking Asian woman with hammer

Another arrest tonight is this one in a hammer attack on two Asian women near time square. Police have charged 37 year old ebony Jackson with assault criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. There are no hate crime charges at this point one of the two women was struck in the head with a hammer and needed seven stitches police say Jackson is homeless.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.