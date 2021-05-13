Suspect arrested for attacking Asian woman with hammer

More
Ebony Jackson, 37, faces charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
0:21 | 05/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect arrested for attacking Asian woman with hammer
Another arrest tonight is this one in a hammer attack on two Asian women near time square. Police have charged 37 year old ebony Jackson with assault criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. There are no hate crime charges at this point one of the two women was struck in the head with a hammer and needed seven stitches police say Jackson is homeless.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Ebony Jackson, 37, faces charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77672673","title":"Suspect arrested for attacking Asian woman with hammer","url":"/US/video/suspect-arrested-attacking-asian-woman-hammer-77672673"}