-
Now Playing: Mother of missing Iowa college student: 'You can't give up hope'
-
Now Playing: Body found in search for missing Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts
-
Now Playing: Authorities work to identify body found in search for Mollie Tibbetts
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested in case of missing Iowa student Mollie Tibbets
-
Now Playing: Father in custody after 2 sons drown in river
-
Now Playing: Florida police searching for man seen on camera setting car on fire
-
Now Playing: Father dances with 2-year-old daughter after she undergoes chemotherapy
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video shows woman dragged, run over during robbery
-
Now Playing: Police helicopter crashes at training facility
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 22, 2018
-
Now Playing: Houston bank employee charged with robbery for role in violent attack
-
Now Playing: Colorado man faces 9 felonies for alleged murders of pregnant wife, daughters
-
Now Playing: Undocumented immigrant charged with murder of missing Iowa woman
-
Now Playing: Video shows crash of police helicopter in Arkansas
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Lane strengthens to Category 5 storm as it nears Hawaii
-
Now Playing: St. Jude staff provides 'no more chemo' party for Memphis girl
-
Now Playing: Train derailment prompts evacuations in California
-
Now Playing: NYC police search for a mystery gunman who opened fire in high rise luxury apartment
-
Now Playing: Asia Argento responds to sexual assault allegation
-
Now Playing: Man accused of killing pregnant wife, daughters formally charged with murder