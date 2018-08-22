Transcript for Suspect arrested in case of missing Iowa student Mollie Tibbets

Police say they have arrested a man in the murder of Molly tidbits after he led them to her body. Alex Perez has more from Brooklyn Iowa on the investigation announced sounds like the big break in this case was surveillance video. I and the surveillance video investigators say was a key they got about 4000 tips from the public over the last few weeks but. It wasn't until they got the surveillance video game from the camera on a resident's home that they were able to piece this all together and on the suspect. I talk to weigh the investigators were of the lead investigators. With the Iowa division of criminal investigation. Take a quick listen right now to what he told me about how all of this investigation came together. The tragic gains in in all of us were hoping for four days. Much better outcome for small obviously from Molly for her family. But as this developed in weeks we received this video late last week investigators went through. The video which took hours and hours and hours frame by frame and in real time motion in and eventually. Sought Molly on the video. Let us to mystery there identifying the vehicle and identified mr. bear that was the owner of the vehicle. And ultimately tracking him down in game he was cooperative with us you know is with with that part of the investigation in. And through some of the information that he gave us it was. It was obvious that he was responsible for Molly's disappearance and pain homicide scene he ultimately led us to where her remains were found yesterday morning. So that surveillance video as you heard the investigators and there was key now Molly tip it's the University of Iowa student twenty years old disappeared back on July 18. Investigators have been looking for her ever says widget to eleven the other side here this is downtown a Brooklyn Iowa small downtown just about a block thereby. That downtown area sort of became the center point the meeting area for so many in this community who. We're hoping to find answers. About Molly and where she was hoping this would come back alive. But unfortunately now they are dealing with the reality of things trying to really process all of this now authorities say 24 of Christian Rivera the suspect. Who is now in custody he's been charged with first degree murder they say it's right investigators. I'd tell us there he confessed to this crime and you let them two Molly's remains so back in investigation here still. Continuing forward the suspect expected to make his first appearance or leader today. In terms of a motive Diana investigators are still kind of holding back most of them they haven't revealed any of those details just yet another office. Or that he was in the country illegally and is there any indication as to what he was doing in the United States and out how he got here. But you know we don't have a lot of details yet about the suspects. Immigration stance we do know investigators have told us he was in the country. You legally is it lawyer Eric. Farm company here in this area here be partly because he's been an employee there for the last four years they say. He did Haas the now of course this has been a polarizing topic here in this area and across the country in terms of immigration up president trump even talking about the case here involving Molly tidbits on the campaign rally are at a rally in West Virginia yesterday was to listen to what the president at this. Yarn about today with the illegal. Alien coming again. Very sadly from Mexico. And you saw what happened to that incredible beautiful young woman. Should it never happened. Illegally and our country. So this case now getting the governor of Iowa and so many others. Two tweet in talk about the immigration system once again calling it broken and saying that changes. Need to be made the suspect is due in court later today Diane but the family has from day one. Really put their trust in investigators' and say they'd. They believe in what authorities are doing and they they believe that authorities were going to be able to piece together what exactly happened to their daughter. But as you might imagine right now but this is devastating it's devastating to the community it's particularly especially devastating. To the family this is not the outcome that anyone here want. So much parity there Alex Perez Brooklyn Iowa out thing.

