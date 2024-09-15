Suspect with assault-style rifle taken into custody near Trump golf course in Florida

Authorities held a news conference after a suspect was detained following the FBI saying it was investigating an apparent "attempted assassination" of former President Trump.

September 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live