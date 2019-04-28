Suspect captured after 5 people found killed in 2 homes

Police said hours after a manhunt was launched that 25-year-old Michael Cummins had been taken into custody.
1:07 | 04/28/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect captured after 5 people found killed in 2 homes
There have Ben. Five homicides. Between two different locations. Four individuals. Were found deceased. In a home in the 11100 block of Charles Brown road. A fifth individual who was found deceased in a home. In the 15100 block of Levy. Brown road.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

