Transcript for Suspect charged in killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes

Two suspects are now in custody for the death of little jasmine Barnes. Prosecutors say Eric black was driving the car and sources say the other suspect is O'Leary wardrobe believed to be the shooter. Black appeared before judge for the fourth time this morning. During a hearing we learned that the Harris Kenny sheriff's office received a tip from an anonymous source identifying the suspects. The source said they shot dozens mother's car thinking it was someone else's. Homicide investigators interviewed black and prosecutors say he admitted to taking part in that shooting. Four days a sheriff's office has been circulating this sketch of the suspect based on how the Barnes faintly described the gunman. But you just saw black and according to our sources the shooter is Larry Woodruff. He was an identified in the hearing but this is his mug shot from a previous arrest and you can see neither resembled the sketch. The sheriff's office had also originally described the suspect vehicle as a red pick up truck. But in the hearing this morning prosecutors say black was driving a dark colored Kia. The barnes' attorney says that Stanley may have confused a fleeing bystander for the actual shooter. They Harris county sheriff's office says investigators still believe that Barnes and her family were innocent victims. I'm Catherine marsh and in Houston for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.