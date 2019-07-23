Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Suspect in custody for killing of college student
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:37","description":"Brandon Theesfeld was arrested Monday for the murder of Alexandria \"Ally\" Kostial, 21, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64514933","title":"Suspect in custody for killing of college student","url":"/US/video/suspect-custody-killing-college-student-64514933"}