Transcript for Suspect taken into custody after Long Island supermarket shooting

Thank you very much and good afternoon. So over the past several months we in Nassau County of washing our television screens active shooters devastate communities. But today. That reality came home to Nassau County. And our hearts go out to the families and the victims of this crime. Just let's not forget there's someone who's dead now and there are two people in the hospital. I want to thank our Nassau county police department under the leadership Patrick writer. With incredible training intelligence led policing. The subject the suspect was apprehended very quickly not a minute was wasted. All the while keeping our surrounding communities safe. So I am so proud of our police officers have our detectives. Who are professional. Work very well trains. And got the job done for our residents thank you. Gold briefly Dan Howell went down this morning and then tell you where we are as well as you rest that was made. 1119 ball came out but shots fired at the Stop & Shop down here once every dollar. When the subject had shown up to work today he is an employee via and his name is again Gabriel DeWitt Wilson. When he showed up to work today. He went straight down to an office on the second flaw at that time he shot a mail any female victim. Those bolt those victims are recovering now at a local hospital. And anyway doubt there was second office where he shot and killed one of the manages of the building. He had fled that location we came out to all of you we gave you summation of the description. Call started to come in we locked down immediately all of us schools in the area. The calls letters to 100 terrace avenue in Hempstead. A swat unit of the yes so members got out Dave got it will route with patrol and a Hempstead the deep. They surrounded the building they winning very tactically to keep everybody safe that's in that building. The subject tried to flee through the downs were the first floor. He was then apprehended bull by to have state and the BO special operations given to police department. There are no injuries to any but the subject is and it's now under arrest and homicide investigation will continue. Again as you heard in the caddie Zack. Many cute she too often we sit and we talk about active suit is that happened around the country today it's and I'll back you ought. We're gonna do everything we can to help make sure that we prevent this from happening again. But it's the community it's got to come bullet this community it's got to talk to us about people like mr. DeWitt. And tell us that there are concerns that he acts and it will go a lot of follow up and investing Baghdad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.