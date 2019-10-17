Transcript for Suspect in custody for NY street festival shooting

What are year old menace behind bars this morning in connection with a mass shooting at an annual community celebration in Brooklyn. I would assays reported airport joins us live from Brownsville with the details or could morning. Ken good morning the man that police say shot twelve people including one person who was killed at an annual. Events in brown still this summer is now in police custody here at the 73 precinct. And he is expected to be no rain to later today his name is Kyle Williams. He is twenty years old and police believe he is a gang member in July police say Williams opened fire at the annual Alzheimer celebration. At the Brownsville playground at examine and Christopher avenues. It's usually a very peaceful event but this year it was marked by violence police say Williams went there to shoot and kill 38 year old Jason pagan. Also a reputed gang member but in the chaos. They say Williams shot eleven other innocent people dead and women. Ranging in age 121 to 55 years old they were shot in the back. And in the legs as they ran for their lives over the last couple months this case had been. A matter of intense investigation. For detectives here with the NYPD. And so I can tell you that shootings while they have gone down citywide generally. In the last few years a gang violence that is still did a stubborn factor at least here in Brownsville reporting live in Brownsville under Waller channel seven Eyewitness News.

