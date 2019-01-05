Transcript for Suspect in custody after shooting at UNC-Charlotte

I cannot believe we're beginning today with another shooting at the University of North Carolina this time two people were killed. Four others injured in the 22 year old suspect is in police custody. Nineteen year old Ellis parlay air in 21 year old Reilly Howell were killed. In nineteen year old drew this gar row and twenty year old Sunday hard. 23 year old Emily helped in 23 year old Rami. All Ramadan were injured but expected to make a full recovery Steve those in some ease in Charlotte with more Steve. Kimberly 22 year old Tristan and drew Terrelle is in custody and is expected to appear in court. Tomorrow he's been charged with two counts of murder. Four counts of attempted murder and a number of other charges police say that he walked into Kennedy hall here on campus. With the gun and opened fire they're not. Explaining why they think he did this any possible motive. Bomb or any other details there's also some confusion about whether he's a student we're hearing from students and faculty that he's a former student. But when he withdrew is still a question. Everyone of course on this campus going to be asking. Why this was a frightening moment. Especially inside that classroom the students were running for the exits across campus and alert went out to students telling them to fight. To run for cover because there was an active shooter on campus. Two people are dead. Four people. Were wounded one of them according to the student newspaper here is a sports writer for the paper he has been identified by the paper. He is out of surgery this morning. Classes were in their final day here back finals that was scheduled today are now being moved to Sunday. As this school. Reads. Kimberly.

