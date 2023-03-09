Suspect dead, 3 officers hospitalized after LA shooting

The parolee at large died at the scene and the three officers from the K-9 unit were listed in stable condition, according to the LAPD.

March 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live