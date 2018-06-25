Suspect dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting

More
Police and fire departments responded to an apartment fire and were greeted with gunfire.
2:11 | 06/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting
They.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56132219,"title":"Suspect dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting","duration":"2:11","description":"Police and fire departments responded to an apartment fire and were greeted with gunfire.","url":"/US/video/suspect-dead-officers-hurt-shooting-56132219","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.