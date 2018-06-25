-
Now Playing: Armed civilian who shot Walmart gunman is a pastor
-
Now Playing: Suspect dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting
-
Now Playing: Reactions to the Minneapolis shooting
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis police shoot, kill armed suspect
-
Now Playing: Paddleboarder commutes across the Hudson River
-
Now Playing: A 14-year-old cancer patient is selling bracelets to cover her expensive surgery
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of protestors continue to demand justice at the Texas border
-
Now Playing: Extreme heat, wind fueling wildfires across parts of the West
-
Now Playing: A woman called the police on a girl for selling water in San Francisco
-
Now Playing: Severe storms spread across the country
-
Now Playing: Two police officers are recovering after a shootout in San Diego
-
Now Playing: Roseanne Barr expresses regrets over racist tweet
-
Now Playing: The parents of Antwon Rose speak out for the first time: ABC exclusive
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live at the NYC Pride March
-
Now Playing: Protests at the border are growing in Texas
-
Now Playing: Woman who recorded video of deadly police shooting speaks out
-
Now Playing: Officials issue shark warning as sightings rise
-
Now Playing: Officers injured in shooting after confronting suspect
-
Now Playing: Severe storms sweeping across the country
-
Now Playing: 3 generations of paratroopers proudly make history in the sky