Suspect in fatal University of Utah shooting found dead after manhunt

More
A University of Utah student was fatally shot on campus Monday night, prompting a university lockdown and a citywide manhunt as police scoured the area for clues.
0:33 | 10/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect in fatal University of Utah shooting found dead after manhunt
And breaking overnight a deadly shooting at the university of you talk police say the suspect is a registered sex offender and has already left the campus. Officials say the two had a previous relationship. We turn out to the weather and the potentially catastrophic hurricane taking aim at Mexico. Willa is a category four storm or rated bringing strong winds and flooding to Mexico's Pacific coast it's expected make landfall today north of port of around ten. And then cut northeast across Mexico in to central Texas where another four inches of rain are expected.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58682712,"title":"Suspect in fatal University of Utah shooting found dead after manhunt","duration":"0:33","description":"A University of Utah student was fatally shot on campus Monday night, prompting a university lockdown and a citywide manhunt as police scoured the area for clues.","url":"/US/video/suspect-fatal-university-utah-shooting-found-dead-manhunt-58682712","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.