Transcript for Suspect in fatal University of Utah shooting found dead after manhunt

And breaking overnight a deadly shooting at the university of you talk police say the suspect is a registered sex offender and has already left the campus. Officials say the two had a previous relationship. We turn out to the weather and the potentially catastrophic hurricane taking aim at Mexico. Willa is a category four storm or rated bringing strong winds and flooding to Mexico's Pacific coast it's expected make landfall today north of port of around ten. And then cut northeast across Mexico in to central Texas where another four inches of rain are expected.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.