Suspect in Gilgo Beach murders appears in court

ABC News’ Erielle Reshef and Kayna Whitworth are joined by host of the Law and Crime network Terri Austin following officials briefing on suspect Rex Heuermann’s court appearance.

August 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live