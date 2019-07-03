Suspect at large in shooting of sheriff's deputy

The shooting occurred as the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was attempting to arrest suspect Floyd E. Brown, 39, at a hotel in Rockford, Illinois.
2:11 | 03/07/19

